Dr. Audie James Lynch, 93 of Conway died February 2, 2019. He was born May 15, 1925 to Elvin Warner Lynch and Maye Stroud Lynch in Scotland, Van Buren County. He was a graduate of Scotland High School, Arkansas State Teachers College (BSE), Columbia University (MA) and the University of Arkansas (EdD). Audie served in the US Navy during World War II on the USS Charles Carroll. As a boat officer, he participated in the Okinawa invasion.



Audie was a classroom teacher at Clarendon and Hot Springs High Schools and a professor and administrator in the secondary education department at the University of Central Arkansas for 34 years. UCA honored him with Professor Emeritus status in 1989.



Lynch was a member of Conway's First Baptist Church where he had served as a Sunday School teacher and deacon. He was a member of Conway Noon Lions Club and had formerly served as a Conway Regional Medical Center Volunteer, member of the Conway Planning Commission and the Faulkner County Education Board.



Audie was married to Sallijane Jones from 1948 until her death in 2000. In 2004, he married Elizabeth (Bess) Mills Graves who died in 2016. Lynch was also preceded in death by infant son, Robert Lynch; son-in-law, Matt Adlong; brothers Rupert, Alton, Charles, and Doyle and infant sister, Eathel. Survivors include his brother, William Lynch; children, Dr. Alan Lynch (Charlotte) and Rosemary Adlong; grandchildren, Luke Adlong (Alexandria), Sally Schanandore (Cole), and Billy Lynch; and a great-grandchild due next month. He is also survived by his stepchildren and their families, Philip Graves (Dawn, Adam & Clara) and Susan Graves McNair (Leigh, Robert and Emma) and his friends at College Square Retirement Center.

Funeral service will be at Conway's First Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Friday, February 8 with a family visitation at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Audie Lynch and Sallijane Jones Lynch Scholarship Fund, UCA Foundation, Inc. Box 4986, Conway, AR 72035 or Conway's First Baptist Church Building Fund, 1719 Robinson Avenue, Conway, AR 72034.



