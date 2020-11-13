1/1
1994 - 2020
Austin Bullock lived his life in service of love. From the moment he was born September 26, 1994, the warmth and the reach of his heart was undeniable. It extended to strangers and friends and family alike without discretion. He was a licensed practical nurse who worked numerous hours in treatment of others. Every day, he strove to make those around him feel seen and appreciated. At the center of it all was his wife and soulmate, Emily, and their dogs, Phoebe and Phinboy. The first words to mind from longtime friends Luke – "Austin had the biggest heart. He was my best friend." – and Wallace – "He loved people. When he cared for you, it meant everything." – are perfect testaments to that love. But it didn't stop there: in a state that is often colorblind to all but Razorback red, Austin was an unwavering, unapologetic Dolphins fan draped in aqua and orange. Where others fell for more glamorous characters, he kept faith in the stories of the Incredible Hulk. In a world too often divided, he sought to bring people together. He was a walking embodiment of the values of love, loyalty, and friendship, and he would smile through it all. We would all do well to put others before ourselves as he did. Tragically, the world lost his heart Tuesday, November 10, 2020 when Austin unexpectedly passed from this world. He is survived by his wife, Emily Bullock; brothers, Jeremy (Kari) Bullock and Jordan (Shelby) Bullock; father, Dan Bullock; and mother, Beth Bullock; grandmother Lois Smithart; niece Madelyn Bullock; nephew Brooks Bullock. He was predeceased by his grandfather Russell Smithart and best friend Jake Wooley

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday November 13, 2020 10 am to 12 pm at the Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, where funeral service will follow at 12 pm. Burial at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Conway.

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 13, 2020.
