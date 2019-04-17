Avinelle Stover Chapman, age 98, of Morrilton, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born February 26, 1921 at Mallettown, Arkansas, to Thomas Stover and Vida Mallett Stover. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Conway and retired from Conway Regional Hospital.
|
Survivors include her daughters, Peggy (Chris) Dauten of Rogers, Arkansas and Jeannie (Kirk) Price of Morrilton, Arkansas; son, James Garrison of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at Harris Funeral Home in Morrilton with Bro. Mike Lefler officiating. Burial will be at Springfield Cemetery in Springfield, Arkansas by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019