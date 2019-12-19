Home

Barbara Dianne Fowlkes Obituary
Barbara Dianne Fowlkes, a long-time resident of the Mt. Vernon area, died December 14th, the day she won a courageous battle over Parkinson's Disease.
A Visitation will be held at the Romance Church of Christ at 1PM Saturday, December 21st with A Celebration of Life to follow at 2PM also at the church. Inurnment will follow the service at the Romance Cemetery. All services are under the direction of Roller-Daniel Funeral Home/Searcy.
Online Guestbook:www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019
