Barbara Frances Spears Burgess, 88, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020, in Conway, AR, a five-year resident of Rich Smith Apartments. Barbara began her life in LaPorte, IN, on June 5, 1932, as the first child born to Ernest Joseph Spears of Halifax, NS, and Gladys Barbara Utiger of Beloit, WI.



She would marry a Bostonian, Garde Arnold Burgess on January 21, 1951, in Chicago, IL, when she was 18 years of age. Together they would bring five children into the world who they raised and cherished in Auburndale, MA. Barbara worked at the Newton Marriott and Boston Scientific. In both places, she had many friends. She and Arnold became members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Weston, MA, in 1978.



Barbara and Arnold retired to Arkansas in 1998. Barbara's love of her family and genealogy consumed her last years and she found tremendous joy in both. Before she passed, Barbara's most fervent desire was for all of her loved ones to know that she loved them forever and ever.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold in 2014; son, Bruce in 2017; sister, Joanne in 2000; and brother, Fred also in 2017.



She leaves a brother, Ernest Jr. (Rachalle) of Bloomingdale, IL; children, Garde (Liz) of Deerfield, NH, Sandy Natale, Douglas, and Cheryl (Wayne) Morris all of Conway, AR. She also leaves 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store