|
|
Barbara J. Blackburn Henry of Conway passed from this life Tuesday, January 7, 2020 following a long and courageous fight with Alzheimer's Disease. Barbara, wife of the late Conway attorney Robert W. Henry, came into this world November 27, 1930 in Little Rock the first of two children born to the late Clifford S. and Margaret Henig Blackburn of North Little Rock.
Growing up in North Little Rock, she graduated from North Little Rock High School in 1948. She spent her 7th and 8th grade school years in Tucson, Arizona and Davenport, Iowa, respectively, while her father served in U.S. Navy training programs during the early part of WWII. She returned to North Little Rock when her father deployed on active duty to the south Pacific in WWII.
Barbara attended Hendrix College for three years where she met the love of her life, Bob Henry. While at Hendrix they became soulmates and were married on June 10, 1951. She transferred to the University of Arkansas her senior year where Bob was in law school. She graduated with a BA in English and Bob from the UA School of Law in 1952. Following their graduation the couple moved back to Conway where they made their home for the rest of their lives. They were blissfully married to each other for more than 67 years.
A dedicated member of First United Methodist Church of Conway Barbara contributed significantly her time and resources in support of the Church's missions and ministry. She held membership in numerous church organizations including the Gussie Scales Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, Church Women United and many church committees.
She was active in community affairs where she was a Lifetime Member of Conway Junior Auxiliary, Conway Orpheus Club and P.E.O. Chapter E. She and Bob were supporters of the Conway Symphony Orchestra where they enjoyed many concerts together. Barbara and Bob were also ardent and long term supporters of the Arkansas Razorback football and basketball programs traveling to many, many in and out of state contests.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Henry, her husband, who passed away in November of 2018. She is survived by three sons and their wives, Frank W. and Jo Ann Moore Henry of Conway; Robert W., Jr. and Priscilla Pool Henry of North Little Rock; Clifford J. and Judy Simmons Henry of Little Rock; and daughter, Margaret Henry Razer and husband, Michael, of Conway.
Seven cherished grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive: Samantha Henry Tobias (Michael) of Seattle, Washington, Joseph Henry (Grace) and children Linley and Clifford J Henry III (Ford) of Fayetteville, David Simmons Henry of Little Rock, Alexandra (Alex) Henry of Little Rock, Cameron Chappell Henry of Pacific, Missouri, Brett Blackburn Henry of Conway and Julia Rose Razer of Fayetteville.
Also surviving are her brother, Bill Blackburn and wife, Barbara of Corpus Christi, TX, sisters-in-law Billie Henry of Benton and Earlene Henry of Fayetteville. The Henry and Blackburn nieces and nephews were also greatly loved by Aunt Barbara.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Samantha H. Tobias, Joseph Henry, David S. Henry, Alex Henry, Cameron Henry, Brett Henry and Julia Razer.
Family visitation will be at Roller McNutt Funeral Home Friday, January 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A celebration of her life will take place at First United Methodist Church Conway Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service will be immediately after the funeral at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
The family wishes to express its sincere appreciation to long term caregivers Jennifer Forsythe and Joseph Rook for their kind and loving service the last two years. We also wish to thank Hannah Hendrich and Carrie Wieland for their devotion to Barbara over the last few months. Thanks, also, to Phil and Paula Schmidt of Senior Kare for providing these first rate caregivers for both Bob and Barbara since February of 2017.
Finally, we wish to extend our profound thanks to Hospice Home Care and particularly to David Cariker, for the tender care and counsel provided over the last few months. They enabled Barbara to remain at home in a nurturing environment the last months of her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Conway, to the or to a .
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020