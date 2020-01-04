Home

Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1925 - 2020
Barbara Ketcheside Obituary
Barbara Ketcheside, 94, of Conway, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020.  She was born April 5, 1925 in Scranton, AR to her parents, Charlie and Mary (Enderlin) Seiter. 
She attended Saint Joseph Catholic School.  She worked at Idelhour Florist after school and later worked at International Shoe Company and Teletype (AT&T). 
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William "Buck" Ketcheside; her parents, Charlie and Mary Seiter; her brothers Leo, Chas, and Larry Seiter; and sisters Helen Eckelhoff, Ernestine Moix, and Martha McNeil. 
Survivors include her brothers Rev. Joseph Seiter, CSSp of Bethel Park, PA and Louis Seiter (Janie) of Mobile, AL.; sister-in-law Mary Joe Seiter of Conway; brother-in-law J.C. Moix of San Antonio, TX; and many special nieces and nephews. 
She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway.  Barb loved to travel and camp.   She and Buck took many road trips throughout the U.S. and Canada and were frequent visitors to Oaklawn horse track.  She was the absolute best storyteller and no matter how many times she told the same story, it got better and louder with every retelling.  She was the family historian and could recall details and dates of events well into her nineties.  Her hearty laugh and adventurous personality will be greatly missed by her family and friends. 
As she enters the pearly gates of heaven, we are sure that she is having a LOUD reunion with loved ones and exclaiming, "Gads!  How purty!  Now I know what the rich folks are eating!"
The family would like to offer thanks to Hospice Home Care and a special thanks to Melissa Hight and the Hight House for caring for Barb in her final years. 
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph School Endowment. 
Rosary will begin Friday, January 10, 2020 at 6:00PM with Visitation following until 8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father John Marconi celebrating. Inurnment will follow at St Joseph Columbarium.
 
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020
