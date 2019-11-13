|
Barbara Ann Burge Scott, 87, of Conway, Arkansas formerly of McGehee, Arkansas passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born on January 13, 1932 to the late Dr. John Henry Burge and Minnie McGehee Burge. Raised in Lake Village, Arkansas, she graduated high school as co-valedictorian in 1950 from Gulf Park by the Sea in Gulfport, Mississippi. Upon graduation she attended Rhodes College, formerly Southwestern College. She later transferred to the University of Arkansas, where she met the love of her life, Tracy, who was a former Razorback player and an assistant football coach. She was a proud member of Chi Omega Fraternity and thrilled to pass this legacy on to her daughter and granddaughter. Chi Omega continued to be near and dear to her heart throughout her lifetime. Barbara graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in education.
Barbara and Tracy raised their family on Wolfe Drive in McGehee where they made lifelong friends and so many memories. During her 25-year career in education, she taught second grade at Montrose Academy and later at McGehee Public Schools. She remained an avid Razorback fan throughout her life and was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church in McGehee. "Babs", as she was affectionately known by family and friends, had a special bond with each of her grandchildren and loved attending their events and spending time with them.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tracy E. Scott and her son, Paul Minor Scott. Survivors include her son, Greg (Shannon) Scott of Baton Rouge, LA; daughter, Leah Shea Scott (John) Ashby of Conway, AR; brother, Dr. J.P. "Jack" (Eleanor) Burge of Lake Village, AR; sister, Carol Burge Jones of Lake Village, AR; grandchildren, John Gregory Scott, Jr., Rachel Elizabeth Scott, Paul Michael Scott, James Neil Scott, Shea Elizabeth Ashby and John Scott Ashby.
During her final years, Barbara became an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Conway. She made dear friends at her second church home, and her family appreciates the support and affection given to her from the congregation. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to all her caregivers at Stonebridge in Conway who treated her as a friend and made her final years special ones.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Lake Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 12:00-1:00 pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in McGehee, AR. Memorial services will follow at 1:00 pm at the church with Rev. Terry Tallent officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in McGehee, 302 North Fourth Street, McGehee, AR 71654. Arrangements by Griffin-Culpepper Funeral Service of McGehee, AR. Online guest book may be signed at www.griffinculpepper.com
