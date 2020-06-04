Benjamen T. Dallas, 91, of Vilonia, went to be with the Lord, June 2, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1929, to the late James Franklin Dallas and Lois (Bass) Dallas in Vilonia. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Martha Jo Graddy Dallas; by all six siblings, Mabel Martin, Lloyd Dallas, Margie Robinson, Dorothy Doherty, Hugh Dallas, and Betty Gray; and sister-in-law, Betty Braden and brothers-in-law, Charles Carroll and Roy Braden.
Benjamen was a longtime resident of Vilonia and employee of the shoe factory in Conway. He was a longtime deacon, choir member and active member of Beryl Baptist Church, which included physical labor on many projects. He enjoyed living on a small farm, raising cattle, gardening and riding his John Deer tractor and just tinkering in his shop. He enjoyed his family and being a loving husband, dad, granddad and great-granddad and was lovingly known as "Papaw". He was a good friend and liked to make people laugh.
Benjamen is survived by two sons, Barry (Ann) Dallas of Greenbrier and Gary (Pat) Dallas of Vilonia; daughter, Susan (Phil) Tacker of Vilonia; two sisters-in-law, Sybil Carroll of North Little Rock and Wilma (Dick) Giddings of North Little Rock; six grandchildren, Mark (Adrienne) Dallas, John David (Jayme) Dallas, Andy (Melissa) Dallas, Whitney (Nick) Weaver, Jenna (Dustin) Montgomery and Brooke (Andy) Jones; eighteen great-grandchildren, Kylie, Gavin, Landon, Dylann, Annabelle, Luke, Anna Claire, Kate, Reed, Clay, Hunter, Norah, Solomon, Trenton, Evy, Silas, Alisa, and the newest born June 2, Magnolia, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Beryl Baptist Church, with Bro. Wade Lentz officiating. The visitation will be one hour prior to funeral starting at 10:00 a.m. with a private burial to follow at Beryl Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Benjamen's grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Beryl Baptist Church. The family would like to express a special thanks to Superior Health & Rehab and Stonebridge Senior Living for all the loving care they provided.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.