Bernadine J. Kordsmeier, 81, of Conway went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born June 6, 1938, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Louis and Rose "Paladino" Massery. Bernadine worked as bookkeeper for Hiegel Wholesale, Hambuchen Home Furnishings, and Kordsmeier Auto Refinishing. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Bernadine enjoyed volunteering at the Bazaar Kitchen and the St. Joseph Flea Market. She was a member of St. Joseph Booster Club and the School Board.
Bernadine is survived by her husband of 61 years, Martin Kordsmeier; sons, Tim (Linda) Kordsmeier and Greg Kordsmeier; daughters, Martina (Dan) Fields, Bridget (Greg) Stewart and Valerie Cooper; 15 grandchildren, Mallory, Cassie, Laura, Holly, Kate, Preston, Savannah, Morgan, Drake, William, Brooklyn, Devin, Kaitlyn, Ashley and Lacy; 6 great-grandchildren, Esen, Hudson, Dallas, Cooper, Lane and Hadley, with two more on the way; two sisters, Brenda (Jerry) Sessions and Debbie (Kenny) Eckert; two brothers, Theodore (Mary Jo) Massery and Robert (Anna) Massery, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Hospice Home Care, David and Naomi, Home Instead, Lesa and Rachael, and The Hight House, Melissa Hight.
A Rosary will begin at 10:00am, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with visitation following. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 11:00am at St. Joseph with Burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family ask to please make contributions to the St. Joseph School Endowment fund.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019