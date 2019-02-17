Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard "Bernie" Hunke. View Sign

Mass of Christian Burial for Bernie Hunke age 53 of West Point, NE will be on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point with Fr. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Interment with Military Honors will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery-Monterey, rural West Point, NE. Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. There will be a Vigil Service with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for the Air Force Statue at American Veterans Park or the West Point Volunteer Fire Department's Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show.



Bernie passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at rural West Point, NE.



Bernard Chris Hunke was born on November 15, 1965 in West Point, NE to Hilbert John and Joan Marie (Logan) Hunke. Bernie attended Pebble Valley School and graduated from West Point Central Catholic in 1984. Following high school he was employed at IBP in West Point, NE and later enlisted in the United States Air Force on May 6, 1986.



Bernie was as a C130 Loadmaster and retired on May 31, 2008. Bernie completed his basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX. He was stationed at Little Rock AFB in Little Rock, AR, Yokota AFB in Japan, Pope AFB in Fayetteville, NC, Ramstein AFB in Germany, and Offutt AFB in Omaha. Following his retirement he served as the Veterans Service Officer and Emergency Manager for Cuming County.



While stationed at Little Rock AFB, he met Lisa Turner and the two were married on July 28, 1990 in Little Rock, AR.



Bernie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #2272, American Legion Post #70 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4912 of West Point, Beemer American Legion Riders Post #159, served on the West Point Volunteer Fire Department and was active in other community activities and events in the area.



He enjoyed travelling, long walks, motorcycle rides, planting and tending to his rhubarb, choke cherry and berry bushes which he grew for making jelly, cooking, mowing the St. Boniface Cemetery, spending time on the family farm, and German beer. He loved spending time with his family and brother firemen.



Survivors include his wife, Lisa Hunke of West Point, NE; daughters and families, Krissie Brown and; husband, Aaron of Cox's Creek, KY; and their children, Emmalee and Colten; Katie Schrad and husband Dustin of West Point, NE and their children, Kinsley and Jackson; Sara Havlovec and husband, Stephen of West Point, NE and their son Klayton; Jessica Hunke and fiancé, Andrew Fulks of Bellevue, NE; sisters, Maribeth Ulrich of Norco, CA; Ann Marie and Craig Recker of San Antonio, TX; nephew and godson; Steven Recker; nephews, Tyler Ulrich and Adam Ulrich; and godparents, Karen Spenner and Fr. Norman Hunke.



