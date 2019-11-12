|
Bernard "Buddy" O'Dwyer, 88, passed away on November 10, 2019. He was born in Texarkana, Arkansas, on June 30, 1931. The family lived in Hope, Arkansas, until he was going into the sixth grade at which time they moved to Texarkana, Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Frances (Bourne) O'Dwyer; sisters, Catherine Anne Thomas and Frances Susan Harder; brother-in-law and dear friend, Italo Forte, and niece, Mary Frances Forte.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Sue (Barnett) O'Dwyer; three sons, Timothy (Carla), Kevin (Tiffany), Christopher (Lenisa), and eleven grandchildren, Carsten, Campbell, Haley, Grayson, Jack, Ian, Cameron, Truman, Lauren Catherine, Jillian, and Christian. He is also survived by his sister Mary Ellen Forte; brothers-in-law, Pat Thomas and A.M. Harder, several nieces, nephews and many friends.
After serving four years in the Air Force during the Korean War, he graduated from the University of Arkansas and then the University of Central Arkansas, formerly, ASTC, with degrees in Industrial Education. He met his future wife at ASTC while working on his Master's Degree. After teaching in Blytheville, he accepted a position teaching Industrial Education at UCA in Conway. He retired after 25 years of teaching there.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and a volunteer at the St. Joseph bazaar, former Chairman of the Bazaar, and St. Joseph Flea Market volunteer. He was an avid golfer, serving as the school's golf coach while teaching in Blytheville. He was especially proud of achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved spending time with his family and traveling, especially to Branson.
The family would like to give thanks to his doctors, the caregivers who came to the home, and the awesome staff at Heritage Living Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 11:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway, AR. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a rosary beginning at 6:00PM. Burial will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum.
Pallbearers are his nephews, Robert, Richard and Mark Forte, Charles Joseph Harder, David and Michael Thomas.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Joseph School Endowment, 1315 College Ave., Conway, AR 72034
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019