Bernice Nolen, 92, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, at her home surrounded by family, Thursday, October 23, 2020. She was born March 30, 1923 in England, AR to the late William and Jill Burcham. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Billy Burcham and her daughter, Judy Ann Smith.
Bernice is survived by her loving husband of over 72 years, J.T. Nolen, son, James E. Nolen (Carla), grandchildren; Kathy Barrino, Mike Gunnett, Terri Rice, James C. Nolen, Benjamin Nolen, Anna Nolen, Mike Bielling, Christopher Nolen and Lauren Nolen, great grandchildren; Dustin Lunsford, Julia Carter, Liliana Bielling, Jacob Nolen, Rowin Farrell, Greer Bender and Cain Gunnett. She is also survived by her sister, Mildred Price and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Roller Funeral Home in the Chapel, Conway, AR on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 2:00pm. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park. Please wear a mask to comply with Covid 19 guidelines.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway