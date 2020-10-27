1/1
Bernice Nolen
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Nolen, 92, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, at her home surrounded by family, Thursday, October 23, 2020. She was born March 30, 1923 in England, AR to the late William and Jill Burcham. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Billy Burcham and her daughter, Judy Ann Smith.
Bernice is survived by her loving husband of over 72 years, J.T. Nolen, son, James E. Nolen (Carla), grandchildren; Kathy Barrino, Mike Gunnett, Terri Rice, James C. Nolen, Benjamin Nolen, Anna Nolen, Mike Bielling, Christopher Nolen and Lauren Nolen, great grandchildren; Dustin Lunsford, Julia Carter, Liliana Bielling, Jacob Nolen, Rowin Farrell, Greer Bender and Cain Gunnett. She is also survived by her sister, Mildred Price and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Roller Funeral Home in the Chapel, Conway, AR on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 2:00pm. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park. Please wear a mask to comply with Covid 19 guidelines.

Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved