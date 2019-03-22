Bertha Geraldean "Jerry" Dollar, age 71, of Green Forest, Arkansas, was born in Carlisle, Arkansas on October 14, 1947 and passed away peacefully in her home on March 18, 2019. Jerry is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Dollar; son, Timothy (Bonnie) Dollar; son, Chad (Teresa) Dollar; three grandsons, Layne Dollar, Tyler Turner and Jason Staton; one granddaughter, Taylor Griffin; and three great-grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, March 23rd at 132 Hwy 89 North at the Northside Apostolic Church in Mayflower, AR. at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Keith Morris will be officiating.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019