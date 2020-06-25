Mrs. BessieLucendia "Cindy" Hightower Wesley, 74, of Conway, Ar departed this life on Saturday,June 20, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1945 to the late William and BerniceThompson Hightower in Conway, AR.
She is survived by three daughters LouAnn(Theodore) Brown of Damascus, AR, Sandra Gardner of Atlanta, GA and LucilleWesley of Conway, AR; three sons Anthony"Smooth" Brown and Alfred Wesley, both of Conway, AR and Oscar (Tyshena)Wesley, Jr. of Fayetteville, GA; one stepdaughter Margaret Ann Shannon ofMemphis, TN; one stepson Keena Freeman of Sweet Home, AR; 9 nine grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; three sisters LueEthelFlood of Flint, MI, Minnie Jean Hightower of Pasadena, CA and Lucille Hightowerof Conway, AR; three brothers, Johnnie (Tammie) Hightower and Luther Leon(Brenda) Hightower of Conway, AR and Anthony Wayne Hightower of North LittleRock, AR; one uncle James Hightower of Tulsa, OK and a host of nieces, nephews,cousins, and friends.
Funeralservices will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Mt. Gale MissionaryBaptist Church, #8 West Brannon Drive, Conway, AR. Visitation 1:00 pm – 5:00pm, Friday, June 26, 2020 at the funeral home.
Servicesentrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR.501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 25, 2020.