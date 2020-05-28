Bettie Jowers Kolda, 95, of Conway, went to be with the Lord May 26, 2020. She was born August 18, 1924 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to the late Clarence Lee and Oda Estella Jowers. Bettie was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Bettie enjoyed camping but more than anything she loved spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents and loving husband of 42 years Anthony L. Kolda.
Bettie is survived by her daughter, Suzie Akin, grandsons, Ray, Justin (Natalie) and Scooter (Brandi) Akin, six great grandchildren, Ariel, Ethan, Gavin, Beaux, Zoey and Hawk Akin, sister, Arlena Jane Rutledge, and many more family and friends.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 3:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arkansas Alzheimer's Association.
Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Bettie is survived by her daughter, Suzie Akin, grandsons, Ray, Justin (Natalie) and Scooter (Brandi) Akin, six great grandchildren, Ariel, Ethan, Gavin, Beaux, Zoey and Hawk Akin, sister, Arlena Jane Rutledge, and many more family and friends.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 3:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arkansas Alzheimer's Association.
Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 28, 2020.