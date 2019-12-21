|
|
Betty Alice Roberts, 86, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born December 29, 1932, in Damascus, AR, to the late Leland and Ruth (Henson) Hutto.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; her husband of 43 years, William C. Roberts, MD; daughters, Beverly Wallace (H.C.) of Bee Branch and Vanessa Downing (Larry) of Hot Springs Village; 5 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Faulkner County Community Foundation Giving Tree Endowment 5 Allied Drive, Suite 51110, Little Rock, AR 72202, (phone) 501-372-1116, (website) https://www.arcf.org/give-online/
A memorial service will be announced at a later date by the family.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 21, 2019