Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Alice Roberts


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Alice Roberts Obituary
Betty Alice Roberts, 86, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born December 29, 1932, in Damascus, AR, to the late Leland and Ruth (Henson) Hutto.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; her husband of 43 years, William C. Roberts, MD; daughters, Beverly Wallace (H.C.) of Bee Branch and Vanessa Downing (Larry) of Hot Springs Village; 5 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Faulkner County Community Foundation Giving Tree Endowment 5 Allied Drive, Suite 51110, Little Rock, AR 72202, (phone) 501-372-1116, (website) https://www.arcf.org/give-online/
A memorial service will be announced at a later date by the family.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -