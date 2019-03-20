Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Meadows Atkinson, 92, of Maumelle passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born



November 17, 1926 in Monroe, Louisiana. She was the daughter of J. Filmore and Helen King Meadows. She graduated from Hot Springs High School and attended the University of



Arkansas where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She later obtained a Master of Library Science degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Mrs. Atkinson was preceded in death in 1995 by her husband of 48 years, Samuel L. Atkinson, Jr. After living a short time in Pine Bluff, Betty and Sam Atkinson raised their family in Stuttgart, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School at First Methodist Church. She was a Girl Scout leader, and was a teacher and school librarian.



The Atkinsons moved to Little Rock in 1970 where she was a member of Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church and taught in the Little Rock School District as librarian for 20 years. After her retirement she stayed busy with Primetimers, playing duplicate bridge, and attending life quest, book club, and retired teachers meetings.



She is survived by one sister, Nadia Bass of Conway; daughters, Mary Jane Weindorf of Little Rock, Malu (James) Norris of Hot Springs, and son Samuel L. Atkinson III of Maumelle, six grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.



The Family would like to thank the staff at Stonehaven Assisted Living, the Lakes of Maumelle Health and Rehab, and Hospice Home care for their comfort and care of our Mother. Memorial gifts may be made to PHUMC Library, or the .



Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church and Reception following in the gathering hall. Internment will be at Graceland cemetery in Pine Bluff, Ar. 2:00 p.m.



