Betty Coleman, 89, of Morrilton, passed away on November 17, 2020.Walk through visitation will be held, Friday, November 27, 2020 from 9:00am to 12:00pm at Veasley Funeral Home.Celebration of life service will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, 2:00pm at Rose of Sharon Cemetery, Blackwell, Arkansas

Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.

