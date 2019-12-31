Home

Betty "Ellenburg" Hackelton, 82, of Decatur, IN passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 6, 1937, in Dewitt to the late Barney Ellenburg and the late Carrie (Williams) Ellenburg. She was united in marriage to George Patterson Hackelton; who preceded her in death.

Betty loved her Lord.

She enjoyed getting to know her customers while she worked as a hairdresser. Betty loved and was talented at fishing. She also was excellent at sewing.

Betty is survived by her sister, Linda Joyce (Anthony) Augustyniak of Hoagland, IN; brother, Barney (Vera) Ellenburg of Uniondale, IN; sister, Hazel Bake of Conway; sister, Judy (Sherman) Crisp of Florida; and son, Terry Hackelton of Mobile, AL.

She is preceded in death by two sons, George Patrick and Michael Ray Hackelton.

A private graveside service will be held at Grady Cemetery.

Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Service in Star City. Online guestbook at www.griffinfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019
