Betty Brockett Hambuchen, 88, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2019. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, August 27, 1930, to the late Robert Macky and Helen Marion Sheldon Brockett and was a fifth generation only child. She married the oldest of ten siblings and went on to have seven children of her own. Betty was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Betty is survived by four sons, William Joseph, Jr., (Kathy), Charles Robert (Jill), Richard Paul (Alison), Thomas Sheldon (Rhonda) Hambuchen all of Conway; two daughters, Helen Ann (Steve) Painter and Jane Marie Hambuchen both of Conway; daughter-in-law, Cindy Hambuchen Troillet; seventeen grandchildren, Trey, Luke, Amy, Erica, Kristan, Lora Beth, Will, Holly, Rachel, Drew, Melissa, Nathan, Natalie, Emily, Julia, Grayson and Ethan; seven great-grandchildren, Jessica, Brooke, David, Alex, Cydney, Kendyl, London and more to come.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Hambuchen, Sr., and son, John Joseph Hambuchen.
Rosary was held at 6:00PM Friday, May 3, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with visitation following until 8:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Warren Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 4, 2019