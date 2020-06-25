Betty Jo Dockins, 87, of Conway, AR, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born February 20, 1933 in Wooster, AR to the late Walter and Molly McKay. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Dockins and her sister, Mary Nell Thompson.
Betty is survived by her sister Mae Hope Rice of Enfield, CT, brother, Russell McKay of Des Arc, AR, daughter Sherry Roedel of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, son Michael Dockins of Allen, TX, granddaughters Stacey Butler of Freeport, FL, Lauren Bochsler of Bullard, TX, Hannah Dockins of Allen, TX, grandsons Zachary Binder of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Matthew Dockins and Kyle Dockins of Allen, TX, five great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Betty never cared to be the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society .
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 25, 2020.