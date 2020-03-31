Home

Betty Lou Young


1967 - 2020
Betty Lou Young Obituary
Betty Lou Young departed this life on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at her home in Twin Groves, Arkansas. She was born June 12, 1967 in Conway, Arkansas to James and Niner Ruth Young.
Betty confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined Solomon Grove Baptist Church in Twin Grove, Arkansas. She served as an Usher for years at Solomon Grove Baptist Church.
Betty was a dedicated employee of Conway Human Development Center for 32 years before retiring. Betty loved her clients, and spending time with her family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving mother, Niner Ruth Young, sisters; Barbara (Jerry) McCray and Melissa Young, sister-in-law; Bernice Young, brothers; Louis (Joyce) Williams, Morgan (Sharon) Young, Howard Young, Jerry (Redda) Young and Charles Young. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Betty was preceded in death by her father James Adam Young, her brothers, Larry and Jimmy Lee Young.
The family acknowledges the love and warmth of those who shared in the family life during this time of loss. Thank you for every expression of love, whether you called, visited, prayed, sent flowers or a card. We deeply appreciate your every kindness, The Family of Sis. Betty Lou Young.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 31, 2020
