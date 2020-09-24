1/
Betty Louise (Paul) Walls
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Louise (Paul) Walls, 91, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, September 20, 2020. She was born in the Liberty Community, the daughter of the late Alvis and Bessie (Wright) Paul. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William G. (Bill) Walls; her son, David Walls; siblings, Madine Baldwin, Billie Graham, Myrle Henderson, Faye Bryant and Pete Paul.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Alan) Ramsey, Larry (Takane) Walls and Bruce (Leigh) Walls; siblings, Pat (Bobby) Ward, Bobbie Goldsberry, Carolyn Brown, Ronald (Dorothy) Paul; 9 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She loved the Lord and her family. She welcomed everyone to her home for birthdays, holidays and just fun family times. Her greatest joy was to be with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Karo Nut Pie and the House on the Hill, "Grandma please don't ever sell this place!" all the children would say. Later we realized it was not the pie nor the hill we treasured; it was the unconditional love, warmth and that ray of sunshine from the heart of the kitchen we cherished so dearly. Our lives are better now having spent moments there, no matter how dark the times, souls were comforted and faith strengthened with each visit. We will miss you always and joyfully await the day when we are together again for eternity.
A private family graveside service will be September 26 at Oak Bowery Cemetery.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved