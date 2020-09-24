Betty Louise (Paul) Walls, 91, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, September 20, 2020. She was born in the Liberty Community, the daughter of the late Alvis and Bessie (Wright) Paul. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William G. (Bill) Walls; her son, David Walls; siblings, Madine Baldwin, Billie Graham, Myrle Henderson, Faye Bryant and Pete Paul.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (Alan) Ramsey, Larry (Takane) Walls and Bruce (Leigh) Walls; siblings, Pat (Bobby) Ward, Bobbie Goldsberry, Carolyn Brown, Ronald (Dorothy) Paul; 9 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She loved the Lord and her family. She welcomed everyone to her home for birthdays, holidays and just fun family times. Her greatest joy was to be with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Karo Nut Pie and the House on the Hill, "Grandma please don't ever sell this place!" all the children would say. Later we realized it was not the pie nor the hill we treasured; it was the unconditional love, warmth and that ray of sunshine from the heart of the kitchen we cherished so dearly. Our lives are better now having spent moments there, no matter how dark the times, souls were comforted and faith strengthened with each visit. We will miss you always and joyfully await the day when we are together again for eternity.

A private family graveside service will be September 26 at Oak Bowery Cemetery.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

