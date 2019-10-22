Home

Betty Merle Hardin


1936 - 2019
Betty Merle Hardin, 83, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born October 16, 1936, in Bay, AR, to the late Ivey Owen and Dollie May (Blessing) Mitchell. Betty was preceded in death by her twin brother, Bobby Sherle Mitchell; brother, Ingram Mitchell; sisters, Ilahdean Pratt, Mildred Glasgow, Louise Martin, Ima June Mitchell and Mingram Mitchell.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; her husband of 55 years, Hugh Marion Hardin; daughters, Michelle Koone (David), Maynette Stroud (Tim) and Metrecce Kordsmeier (Randy) all of Conway; her greatest blessings, her grandchildren, Kayla Harrod (Carl), Owen Koone (Jenna), Hayden Kordsmeier, Alex Stroud (Megan) and Emma Kordsmeier; great-grandchildren, Grant Pruitt and Jansen Koone; brothers, Hardy Mitchell (Greta) of Conway, Hagie Mitchell of Lead Hill and Wayne Mitchell (Beth) of Vilonia; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00pm, Monday, October 21, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be 2:00pm, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Liberty Church of Christ with interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019
