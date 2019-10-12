|
|
Betty Pike, 80 of Conway, was greeted by her Heavenly Father on Thursday morning, October 10, 2019. She was born June 13, 1939 in McRae, AR, to Arthur & Eureka McCoy Hiland who preceded her in death.
Betty was a 1957 graduate of Conway High School and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from Arkansas State Teachers College (currently UCA) in 1960. She then received her master's degree (plus extra hours) in Home Economics and Social Studies in 1965 from State College of Arkansas (currently UCA). She taught in Conway Public Schools for 35 years.
Betty was a Charter Member of Servant's Chapel General Baptist Church. The church later transitioned to The Harbor which is a ministry for women with drug and alcohol addiction. She was a former member of the First Free Will Baptist Church in Conway where she served most of her adult life.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers James A. (Jim) Hiland and J.W. Hiland. Sisters Meta Hiland Johnson, Queta Hiland Earney, and Billy Hiland Palmer. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dean Pike of Conway, her son Tim Pike of Palisade, Colorado, and his wife Kristina. Sister, Mary Parish of Conway, Sister-in law Kay Hiland, and many nieces and nephews.
She will be laid to rest on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 1:00PM with Funeral Services at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 3:00PM to 4:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home. Burial at Crestlawn memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Harbor in Conway, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 12, 2019