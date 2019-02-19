Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Sue Spears, 86, of Russellville, died Thursday, December 27, 2018 at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Russellville. The daughter of Marion and Ruby Garrett Breeding, she was born December 18, 1932 in Red Hill. Betty and Virgil Spears were married on March 12, 1949 in Conway.



The couple moved to Russellville in 1968 and later founded Taco Villa on East 4th Street in 1976 and opened a second location on North El Paso in 1985. Betty was a long-time member of the West Side Church of Christ where she also taught Sunday School Classes. She enjoyed crochet and spending time with her family, and was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mabel Stroud; and her husband.



She is survived by 2 daughters, Sherry (Jack) Griffith, Lamar, Beverly (Bruce) Reid, Jerusalem; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.



Funeral Service was held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 31, 2018 at Humphrey Chapel. Rev. Robert Heflin and Jim Bob Humphrey will officiate. Burial will be at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Conway, by Humphrey Funeral Service. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Sunday at the funeral home.



Memorials may be made to Camp Caudle, 857 SR 164, Hector, AR 72843, www.campcaudle.org. Internet obituary and on-line guest book are available at www.humphreyfuneral.com. Funeral Home Humphrey Funeral Services, Inc.

