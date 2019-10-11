Home

Services
Cabot Funeral Home
700 N 2Nd St
Cabot, AR 72023
(501) 843-5816
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Cabot Funeral Home
700 N 2Nd St
Cabot, AR 72023
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Valley Cemetery
Coy, AR
View Map
Betty Webb


1931 - 2019
Betty Webb Obituary
Betty J. Webb, 88, of Conway, passed away October 9, 2019. She was born September 19, 1931 in England, Arkansas to the late Archie A and Mary Idas Matthews Tipton. Betty retired from Cabot School District. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Paul Webb; two sisters, Dorothy L (Dot) Armstrong and Bennie E (Cat) Mendenhall.
Survivors include her brother, Waldon Tipton, of Conway, and many, many nieces, nephews and extended family. Betty was a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to know her.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Moore's Cabot Funeral Home with Reverend Tommy Camp officiating. Interment will be 12:00 p.m. at Union Valley Cemetery in Coy, Arkansas. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Arrangements by Moore's Cabot Funeral Home, 501-843-5816. Please sign our online guestbook: www.moorescabotfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019
