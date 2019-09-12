Home

Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
Bettye Jean Freeman

Bettye Jean Freeman Obituary
Bettye Jean Freeman, 74, of Greenbrier, Arkansas passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born on June 12, 1945 in Banning, California to Charles E. Kelso and Hester Edith Kelso.

Bettye enjoyed canning, sewing, needlework, and her grandkids. She was a member lifelong member of Needs Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles E. Kelso and Hester Edith Kelso; and two infant sisters.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Harold Freeman; children, Donny (Carol) Freeman, David (Valorie) Freeman, and Karen (Brad) Scott; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Caden) Freeman, Aaron (Jada) Freeman, Brent Scott, Bryce (Timber) Scott, Triston Freeman; great grandchildren, Greyson Freeman, and Brightan Scott; sister, Judith Grady; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held at Needs Creek Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00pm.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019
