Beverly Ann Newsom
1956 - 2020
Beverly Ann Newsom, 63, of Greenbrier, went to be with the Lord, June 22, 2020. She was born September 28, 1956 in Snyder, Texas to the late James Calvin and Edna Lois Jordan Newsom. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Palmetto Chapter #47.

She is survived by her brother, Jimmy (Linda) Newsom, nephew, Tommy Newsom, niece, Julie Newsom all of Conway, Arkansas and fur babies, Bella, Bobo and Valley.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Thomas L. and Cladie M. Walton Newsom, William F. and Ollie Bains Jordan.

Special thank you to Wanda for her continued friendship over the years.

Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-2575
