Beverly Ann Sanders Obituary
Beverly Ann Sanders, 77, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born November 16, 1942, in Conway, AR, to the late Amos Gore and Dorothy Milam.
Beverly was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Conway. She worked in Administration for Kimberly-Clark for 29 years. Beverly devoted her life to her family, creating special memories for them, especially during Christmas time; her most beloved holiday. She started the first girl's softball league team in Conway and won many games during her time as their coach. She also enjoyed assisting her husband with his team the Tomboys. Beverly enjoyed spending time with her friends playing Bunco and participating in the Red Hat Ladies.
She is survived by her loving family; the love of her life, her husband of 59 years, Sammy Sanders; sons, David (Carson) Sanders and Randy Sanders both of Conway; grandchildren, Amanda Sanders of Greenbrier, Kelli Sanders of Conway, and David Jeffrey Sanders of Conway; aunt, Emma Lee Milam; a host of friends and loved ones.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00pm, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be 1:00pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Roller-McNutt with interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019
