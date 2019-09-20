|
Bill Sharpe Pledger passed away September 18, 2019. Bill was born September 13, 1946 in Belleville, AR to the late Raymond and Faye Sharpe Pledger. Bill was the owner of Adventures Inc in Conway from 1979 to 2013. Prior to that Bill was in the radio business in Springfield, MO and Conway, AR. Bill was a member of the Conway Noon Optimist Club, one of the Founders of the Optimist Pee Wee Football League, member of the Bear Backers, Purple Circle Conway, Chamber of Commerce, Double Cup Club and he was the voice of the UCA Bears from the early 80's to the late 90's.
Bill is survived by his daughters Tiffany Deal of Atkins and Christy Dietz of Conway; three grandchildren, Laken Deal, Robby "Tooter" Deal and Trey Dietz; brother, John Pledger (Cheryl) of Clarksville, sister in laws, Geneva Pledger of Danville and Jeril (Mike) Bellinger of Wichita, KS.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lynne Pledger and brother, Jim Pledger.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 were family will be receiving visitors from 3:00- 5:00PM at Roller McNutt in Conway.
Memorials can be made to Arkansas Hospice of Conway of the .
