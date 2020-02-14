|
|
Bill Webb, of Greenbrier, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born January 15, 1938 in Levy, AR to the late Whit and Louise Webb of Kensett, AR.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Webb of Greenbrier; children Justin (Christy) Webb and Billy Don Slayton of Greenbrier, Roger (Tina) Slayton of Ratcliff, AR, Carolyn Turner and Debbie Webb of Idaho, Shari Castro of California, Sheila (Garron) Riechers of Tennessee; sister, Betty (Buddy) Powell of Hope, AR; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He was an over the road truck driver for Virco Manufacturing of Conway for 30 years. He served in the United States Army Aviation Branch as a helicopter pilot for 4 years where he served in the Korean war.
He loved hunting, golfing, watersports, and playing guitar with his buddies. He was a member of LifeSong Baptist Church in Greenbrier.
Visitation will be at 9:00am followed by funeral service at 10:00am Saturday, February 16, 2020 at LifeSong Baptist Church, burial will be at Faith Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020