Billie Jo Olive, 82, of Conway, passed away November 17, 2019. She was born March 31, 1937 In Yale, Oklahoma to the late Howard M. and Haskel Ruth Simpson. Billie was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Lewis E. Olive, daughter, Audry Faye Olive, brother, Franklin D. Simpson, sisters, Elba Ruth Vassar and Nell Anna Lehman. She graduated in 1955 from Yale High School in Oklahoma. She retired as a charge nurse at Luken Nursing Home in Ardmore, Oklahoma and moved back home to Yale, OK. Billie moved to Conway, AR in 2003 after losing her husband. She loved her family, church families, cooking, sewing, word search books, reading and studying her bible.
Billie is survived by her daughters, Elba Mae (Robert) Jones of Conway, AR, Gaye Carroll of Cromwell, OK, four grandsons, Jason (Timmi) Young of Sulphur, Ok, Billy Jo Young of Cromwell, OK, Joseph E. (Roxana) Riggs of Tampa, FL, Robert H. (Cathleen) Jones of Norfolk, VA, five great grandsons and four great granddaughters.
A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00PM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019