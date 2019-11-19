Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Jo Olive
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Jo Olive


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Jo Olive Obituary
Billie Jo Olive, 82, of Conway, passed away November 17, 2019. She was born March 31, 1937 In Yale, Oklahoma to the late Howard M. and Haskel Ruth Simpson. Billie was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Lewis E. Olive, daughter, Audry Faye Olive, brother, Franklin D. Simpson, sisters, Elba Ruth Vassar and Nell Anna Lehman. She graduated in 1955 from Yale High School in Oklahoma. She retired as a charge nurse at Luken Nursing Home in Ardmore, Oklahoma and moved back home to Yale, OK. Billie moved to Conway, AR in 2003 after losing her husband. She loved her family, church families, cooking, sewing, word search books, reading and studying her bible.
Billie is survived by her daughters, Elba Mae (Robert) Jones of Conway, AR, Gaye Carroll of Cromwell, OK, four grandsons, Jason (Timmi) Young of Sulphur, Ok, Billy Jo Young of Cromwell, OK, Joseph E. (Roxana) Riggs of Tampa, FL, Robert H. (Cathleen) Jones of Norfolk, VA, five great grandsons and four great granddaughters.
A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00PM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -