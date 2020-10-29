1/
Billy Jim Barnes
1943 - 2020
Billy Jim Barnes, age 77, of Searcy, Arkansas, was born on March 10, 1943 at his home in Pine Snag, Arkansas to the late Otis and Janie Davis Barnes and entered heaven on October 26, 2020.
Billy was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a carpenter, a heavy machine operator and owned and operated a dump trucking business. He had three passions in life, faith, family and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Verna Jean Moreland, his brothers Emmett Barnes and Kenneth Ray Barnes and his granddaughter Emily Michelle Roberts.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Betty Sue Barnes, his daughters Vickie Peterson (Greg), and Jimmie Barnes, and his grandchildren Amber Roberts, Grace Peterson and Luke Peterson. Mr. Barnes is also survived by his other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am – 11:00am at Olmstead Funeral Home with a graveside service following at 11:30am in the Goodsprings Cemetery with Chaplain Scott Cox officiating. Pallbearers will be Chuck Marsh, Johnny Marsh, Kevin Marsh, Robbie Marsh, Donnie Ussery, Ronnie Ussery, Cameron West and Darrell West.
Billy Jim's body will await resurrection in the Good Springs Cemetery
Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olmstead Funeral Home - Heber Springs
601 W. Main St.
Heber Springs, AR 72543
501-362-2422
