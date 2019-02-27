Billy Lee Brazear, 87, of Conway, died February 25, 2019. Born December 11, 1931 in Conway, he was the son of Sylvester and Bessie Johnson Brazear. Billy was a member of Cadron Ridge Baptist and retired from Ward's Body Works after 47 years of service. He loved gardening and reading the Bible.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Norma Jo; 4 brothers, Jack, Russell, Charles and Jauline; 6 sisters, Lucille Tarkington, Pauline Cargile, Floy Mc Phearson, Myrtle Cupit, Helen Paulos, and Betty Jo White. He is survived by his son, Billy K. Brazear (Wanda) of Clinton, Arkansas and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 1st at Caney Cemetery, Hwy 286, Conway, Arkansas with Rev. Stanley Sutterfield officiating. Memorials may be made to Cadron Baptist Church, 2980 Old Morrilton Highway, Conway, AR 72032.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019