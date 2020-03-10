|
Billy Moore Wilson
Passed away on March 6, 2020 at Greenbrier Nursing & Rehab Center. He was born on August 22, 1937 to Charles and Odda Wilson in Lake Village, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wife: Marie, and Brothers: Charles Jr., Curtis, Jessie, Francis, Samuel, Frederick, and Bernard. He is survived by his Son: J. DeWayne Wilson (Lisa) of Conway, Daughter: Martha Sue Wilson of McNeil, Grand-Daughters: Alyssa Crow of El Dorado, Jessica Roberts (Mark) of Van Buren, Step Grand-Daughter: Jessie Shambarger of Conway, Sister: Sylvia Romano (Joe) of Monroe, LA, and Brother: Glen Dale Wilson of Edmond, OK. Billy owned and operated Bill's Pest Control of Wooster, AR for over 30 years. He also was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wooster. Known locally as the "Bugman" Billy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was often seen at the Wooster store with his canoe heading to the Cadron or Cove creeks where he loved to catch bream or crappie which he often shared with his customers.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday March 10, 2020 6-8 PM at Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, AR 72034. Funeral service will be Wednesday 1 PM at the Wooster First Baptist Church, 68 Church Circle, Greenbrier, AR 72058 Burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Wooster, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020