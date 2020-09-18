1/1
B.L. Brown
B.L. Brown, 96, of Conway died Wednesday, September 16th 2020.
Survivors: two sons, Daryl Brown and Denny Brown; four grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; three great-great-grandsons; one brother-in-law; and many other family and friends.
Funeral: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19th at Floral Baptist Church with visitation held one-hour prior. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance at this time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering and social distancing will be observed.

www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/batesville

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Sep. 18, 2020.
