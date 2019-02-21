Bobbie J. Hervey, 69, of Morrilton, passed away February 14, 2019. Funeral: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 1:00pm at Morrilton Christian Center, 1212 W. Childress St., Morrilton, 72110. Visitation: Friday, February 22, 2019, from 6-7pm at Bread of Heaven Deliverance Church, 317 N. St. Joseph St., Morrilton, 72110. Interment: Owens Cemetery, Plummerville. Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie J Hervey.
Veasley Funeral Home & Cremations, Inc.
1111 Harkrider St.
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 358-6300
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019