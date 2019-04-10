Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bobbie Jean Morton Clark died peacefully on April 6, 2019. She was born in Little Rock, AR on June 11, 1935 to her mother Mildred Bozarth whom loved and cared for her alongside her grandparents and Mr. and Mrs. Clayborn Downing.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Taylor Clark Sr. and sisters, Joan Marlar and Alice Ciaravino.



She leaves behind three children, Dr. James Taylor Clark Jr. (Laura), Laura Ann Clark, Paul Clark (Eleasa); grandchildren, Elizabeth Arnold, Dana Kordsmeier (Jonathan), Caroline Arnold, James Taylor Clark III, Megan Fielder (Caleb) and Ashley Swafford (Dale); sisters, Betty Wilson, Mary Sue Templeton (Gary), and Sharon Simpson (Jim); and brother-in-law, Dr. Robert L. Clark (Leanna).



Bobbie Jean Clark grew up in the small town of Rector, Arkansas. She was an independent and thoughtful person, and everyone who knew her loved her. In high school she was a majorette and voted Ms. Rector High School. She went to ASU where she was elected as an honorary cadet for the ROTC and crowned Ms. Clay County due to her inward and outward beauty. At the age of 19, she boarded a bus and moved to Memphis, TN where she met a young, handsome dental student by the name of James Taylor Clark. The two married and grew a happy marriage and life together over the next fifty years. She became a patient, loving and wise mother to three children.



Over the next many years, she would become a fierce southern cook, travel with her husband in his plane and enjoyed many camping and lake days alongside her family. When grandchildren came along, she was the master of hugs, devoted soccer game attendee, grilled cheese maker, living room fort builder, first call advice giver and Grannie to all she knew. There was never a doubt to how much she loved us, because she was sure to show her love in every action. She was the matriarch of the family and the glue to hold us together.



She was also active in her community and influenced many through her friendly and consistent faith in the Lord. She played tennis, was a member of Conway Civic League, led a very active group called Solo at New Life Church, met weekly at Julie's Donuts with friends and was a devoted water aerobics participant. She truly exemplified leading by example and will be missed greatly by all who knew her.



There are no words to capture our love, appreciation and deep gratitude for our mother, grandmother and friend. She influenced each of us by her endless grace, loving pragmatism, witty humor, consistent prayers and unwavering love. Our world will continue to shine because of the light she left in each of our hearts.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 9th at 1 p.m. at New Life Church in Conway. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Church Women's Solo Group.



650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

Funeral Home Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway , AR 72032
(501) 327-7727

