Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Eugene ""Bob" "Robert" "Bobert"" Garner. View Sign

Bobby "Bob" "Robert" "Bobert" Eugene Garner passed from his home into the waiting arms of Jesus on April 3, 2019 at the age of 86. He loved that no one could guess his age and was proud that he didn't look his age.



He was born at home in Trenton, TN to parents (deceased) Carl Garner and Grace Beatrice (Holt) Garner. He was preceded in death by his siblings Betty Jean Sturgeon, Guy Mack Garner, Frankie Odell Kawell and Gary Clemoe Garner.



He leaves to cherish his memory by loving wife Laura Garner along with sister, Phyllis Kimble, children Ron Garner (Kathleen), Roger Garner (Grace), David Garner, Stacy Welter (Tim) and Brett Garner (Melissa) and step children Tina Balin (Tim) and Billy Taylor (Kathy). He had a lot of grandchildren spread from coast to coast, Matt Garner, Whitney Garner, Caitlin Garner, Linda Jamison, Lisa Garner, Doug Welter, Danielle Maczka, Casandra Biggs, Jacob Garner, Jonah Garner, Abigail Garner, Bethany Garner and Benjamin Garner and several great grandchildren.



He was a professional bus driver and used to say, "I drove more miles backward than most drive forward." He received many safety awards but was most proud of the Million-Mile Safety Award and the 30-year safe driver award.



He enjoyed friends of many years and from all over the country but the last few years he loved joining his friends during weekday mornings at the gym for coffee, conversation and walking.



Services were previously held with Griffin Leggett Conway.



The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Jamie Burton, Dr. David Naylor, and everyone at CARTI and Conway Regional. Bobby "Bob" "Robert" "Bobert" Eugene Garner passed from his home into the waiting arms of Jesus on April 3, 2019 at the age of 86. He loved that no one could guess his age and was proud that he didn't look his age.He was born at home in Trenton, TN to parents (deceased) Carl Garner and Grace Beatrice (Holt) Garner. He was preceded in death by his siblings Betty Jean Sturgeon, Guy Mack Garner, Frankie Odell Kawell and Gary Clemoe Garner.He leaves to cherish his memory by loving wife Laura Garner along with sister, Phyllis Kimble, children Ron Garner (Kathleen), Roger Garner (Grace), David Garner, Stacy Welter (Tim) and Brett Garner (Melissa) and step children Tina Balin (Tim) and Billy Taylor (Kathy). He had a lot of grandchildren spread from coast to coast, Matt Garner, Whitney Garner, Caitlin Garner, Linda Jamison, Lisa Garner, Doug Welter, Danielle Maczka, Casandra Biggs, Jacob Garner, Jonah Garner, Abigail Garner, Bethany Garner and Benjamin Garner and several great grandchildren.He was a professional bus driver and used to say, "I drove more miles backward than most drive forward." He received many safety awards but was most proud of the Million-Mile Safety Award and the 30-year safe driver award.He enjoyed friends of many years and from all over the country but the last few years he loved joining his friends during weekday mornings at the gym for coffee, conversation and walking.Services were previously held with Griffin Leggett Conway.The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Jamie Burton, Dr. David Naylor, and everyone at CARTI and Conway Regional. Funeral Home Griffin Leggett - Conway

1751 Dave Ward Dr

Conway , AR 72034

501-327-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close