Bobby "Bob" "Robert" "Bobert" Eugene Garner passed from his home into the waiting arms of Jesus on April 3, 2019 at the age of 86. He loved that no one could guess his age and was proud that he didn't look his age.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Eugene ""Bob" "Robert" "Bobert"" Garner.
He was born at home in Trenton, TN to parents (deceased) Carl Garner and Grace Beatrice (Holt) Garner. He was preceded in death by his siblings Betty Jean Sturgeon, Guy Mack Garner, Frankie Odell Kawell and Gary Clemoe Garner.
He leaves to cherish his memory by loving wife Laura Garner along with sister, Phyllis Kimble, children Ron Garner (Kathleen), Roger Garner (Grace), David Garner, Stacy Welter (Tim) and Brett Garner (Melissa) and step children Tina Balin (Tim) and Billy Taylor (Kathy). He had a lot of grandchildren spread from coast to coast, Matt Garner, Whitney Garner, Caitlin Garner, Linda Jamison, Lisa Garner, Doug Welter, Danielle Maczka, Casandra Biggs, Jacob Garner, Jonah Garner, Abigail Garner, Bethany Garner and Benjamin Garner and several great grandchildren.
He was a professional bus driver and used to say, "I drove more miles backward than most drive forward." He received many safety awards but was most proud of the Million-Mile Safety Award and the 30-year safe driver award.
He enjoyed friends of many years and from all over the country but the last few years he loved joining his friends during weekday mornings at the gym for coffee, conversation and walking.
Services were previously held with Griffin Leggett Conway.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Jamie Burton, Dr. David Naylor, and everyone at CARTI and Conway Regional.
Griffin Leggett - Conway
1751 Dave Ward Dr
Conway, AR 72034
501-327-5000
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019