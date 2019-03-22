Bobby F. Ward, 78, of Conway passed away March 7, 2019. He was born February 13, 1941 in Gravesville, Arkansas to the late Jodie L. and Bertie M. Ward. Bobby was a police officer at North Little Rock and Conway for 16 years. He worked as manager at Beaverfork Lake for a few years. Bobby retired from Union Camp Corp.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Jackie Ward.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary R. Livingston Ward of Conway, son, Ricky Ward of Houston, Arkansas, two daughters, Shelly Ward and Shannon (Tony) Ward Cardin both of Greenbrier, Arkansas, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, sister, Geneva Johnson of Texas, nephew, Andy (Carylon) Johnson of Texas and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be 2:00- 4:00PM Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Graveside Service will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00PM at Old Texas Cemetery in Guy, Arkansas.
