Bobby Joe Lasley, 81, of Conway, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020. He was born in Enola, Arkansas on April 23, 1939 to the late Grady and Iva Lasley. Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed many years boating and fishing in Florida. Bob was owner of Lasley Acoustics for 42 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sarah June Shock, daughter, Jo Carol Lasley, granddaughter, Cassie Flowers.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 59 years, Arcie Lasley, daughters, Claudette Flowers and Leslie Dawes, four grandchildren, Lee Freyaldenhoven, Alex Flowers, Lauren and Jeffrey Dawes, great grandchild, Liam Gardner, nephew, Mike Loveless, nieces, Kathy Camp and Terry Spann.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kindred Hospice.
A Private Service will be held at a later date.
