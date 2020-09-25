Bobby Joel Shock, 80, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Waters Nursing Home in Mountain View, AR. Bobby was born in Alco, AR September 18, 1939, spending most of his childhood in the Enola and Conway area. He was the son of Perry Shock Sr. and Helen Mae Keathley Shock, who both preceded him in death. Bobby was 1957 graduate of Conway High School, where he was a letterman in both football and basketball, as well as an outstanding American Legion baseball player. He went on to the University of Central Arkansas (ASTC), where he lettered in both football and baseball four years. Bobby had many tryout offers from NFL teams and also professional baseball teams upon his graduation. It was at UCA that he met Linda Faye Foshee, daughter, of Gustav and Bea Mae Porter Foshee, of Nashville, AR. They were married November 21, 1961, having two sons born of this union.

Bobby started his football coaching career in Gould, AR then left for Chattanooga, TN, where he won a state championship. He returned to North Little Rock and coached two years at Ridge Rd. Jr. High, going undefeated his second year. Bobby was then placed as Director of Athletics for the 7th grade for the North Little Rock School Systems. From there he left coaching and retired working at Camp Robinson.

After Linda's death in 2008, Bobby moved to Mountain View, AR to reconnect with cousins in the Sutterfield family. It was here that he met his bonus family, in the members of the Eastside Church of Christ, who helped fill a void after the loss of his sweet Linda. Bobby had a lifelong love of hunting and fishing and was able to continue that in the area. He also enjoyed listening to the local music at the Folk Center and various places around town.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bobby was also preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Craig Shock, of Conway, AR. Bobby is survived by a brother, Perry Degrays Shock Jr. and Beverly, of Sherwood, AR, sister in law, Natalie Shock of Conway, two sons, Joel Degrays Shock of Marble Hill, MO, and Jason Lee Shock of Lonoke, AR., one nephew Perry Degrays Shock III, of Cabot, AR, one granddaughter, Kayla Wesley-Anne Gordon, of Oakley, KS, one great granddaughter, Winifred Catlin Marie Gordon, of Oakley, three grandsons, Cole Austin Shock, of Marble Hill, Greyson Kohl Shock and Ryker Degrays Shock, both of Daytona Beach, FL.

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at the Farris Cemetery in Onia, AR.

