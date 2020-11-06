Bobby L. McNew, 82, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 3rd, 2020. He was born June 29, 1938, in Greenbrier, Arkansas, to the late Eldridge Lee McNew and Osa Opal Smith.



Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Patsy Ann McNew.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy McNew; his five sons, Michael Alan (Teresa) McNew, Randy Lee (Regina) McNew, Terry Lynn (LaDonna) McNew, Danny Keith (Teresa) McNew, and Ronnie Charles (Janice) McNew; his sisters, Rena Fry, Virginia Padgett, Shelia (Kenny) Smith, Linda (Jimmy) Burford, and his brothers, Wayne (Barbara) McNew; Billy Lynn (Karen) McNew, David (Carol Ann) McNew, many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Graveside Service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1PM at Republican Cemetery in Greenbrier, Arkansas.

