Bonnie McIntosh, 94, passed away peacefully, August 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John McIntosh and grandson, Josh McIntosh.
Much loved mother of Johnny McIntosh (wife Sharon), Barbara Elliott (husband Paul), Robert McIntosh (wife Tina), Donald McIntosh (wife Diane), and stepson, John McIntosh. Cherished grandmother of Johnny Lee, Jennifer, David, Britt, Shannon, Jessica, and Dana and eight great grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She was the glue that held our family together with love.
Visitation is at 10am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Greenbrier, with graveside service following at 11am at Thorn Cemetery in Greenbrier.
Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier