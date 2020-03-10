|
|
Brad Aaron Graddy passed away peacefully March 6, 2020. He was born January 3, 1973, in Little Rock, AR. Brad was a resident of Conway, AR, graduating from Conway High School in 1992. He also attended UCA and College of the Ozarks. He was a member of the Conway First United Methodist Church.
Brad was blessed with an outstanding personality and a wonderful smile. He enjoyed soccer and played on the Conway High School team that won the state tournament. His team selected him the Defensive Player of the Year. Brad also loved water skiing, mountain climbing, and racing cars.
Brad worked for several oil and gas companies as Director of Right of Way Acquisitions. He also worked as a professional commercial driver.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Jessie Mae Graddy; Lenora Pearl Deaton Gill and James Wallace Deaton; aunts Shirley Layton and Pat Perry.
Left to mourn his absence are his parents, Larry and Nancy Graddy; sister Tara Graddy Simmons (Tommy); nephew Spencer Simmons; niece Morgan Simmons; uncle Jerry Graddy; cousins Amy Graddy St. John (Chad), Wendy Graddy Williams, Scott Perry (Dana), Patrick Perry, Conner St. John, Jackson Williams, and Jordan Williams.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 1:00 at the First United Methodist Church. A reception and visitation will follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Brad's memory to the First United Methodist Church, 1610 Prince St., Conway, AR or your .
Arrangements are by Vilonia Funeral Home 1134 Main Street Vilonia, AR 72173. Sign the online guestbook at www.viloniafuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020