Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vilonia Funeral Home
1134 Main Street
Vilonia, AR 72173
(501) 796-2275
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church

Brad Aaron Graddy


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brad Aaron Graddy Obituary
Brad Aaron Graddy passed away peacefully March 6, 2020. He was born January 3, 1973, in Little Rock, AR. Brad was a resident of Conway, AR, graduating from Conway High School in 1992. He also attended UCA and College of the Ozarks. He was a member of the Conway First United Methodist Church.
Brad was blessed with an outstanding personality and a wonderful smile. He enjoyed soccer and played on the Conway High School team that won the state tournament. His team selected him the Defensive Player of the Year. Brad also loved water skiing, mountain climbing, and racing cars.
Brad worked for several oil and gas companies as Director of Right of Way Acquisitions. He also worked as a professional commercial driver.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Jessie Mae Graddy; Lenora Pearl Deaton Gill and James Wallace Deaton; aunts Shirley Layton and Pat Perry.
Left to mourn his absence are his parents, Larry and Nancy Graddy; sister Tara Graddy Simmons (Tommy); nephew Spencer Simmons; niece Morgan Simmons; uncle Jerry Graddy; cousins Amy Graddy St. John (Chad), Wendy Graddy Williams, Scott Perry (Dana), Patrick Perry, Conner St. John, Jackson Williams, and Jordan Williams.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 1:00 at the First United Methodist Church. A reception and visitation will follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Brad's memory to the First United Methodist Church, 1610 Prince St., Conway, AR or your .
Arrangements are by Vilonia Funeral Home 1134 Main Street Vilonia, AR 72173. Sign the online guestbook at www.viloniafuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -