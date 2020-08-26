1/1
Brenda Gail (Stokes) Andrews
1954 - 2020
Brenda Gail Stokes Andrews, 66, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born June 20, 1954 to Joe and Helen Stokes of Conway, AR. Brenda was preceded in death by her father Joe Stokes and husband Bobby Andrews.
She devoted her life to her family being a homemaker. Brenda enjoyed art, gardening and her puppy, Bingo. Brenda was loved very much by her friends and family, who will dearly miss her witty loving nature.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother Helen Stokes, daughter Amanda Vandament Wall (Ryan) of Conway, son; Lane Andrews (Kayleigh) of Guy, grandchildren, Katelyn and Danny Wall. She is also survived by stepdaughters Amy Ball and Angie Andrews Dollarhide (Roy) and their children Garrett, Andrew, Dakota and Shiann and many other friends and relatives that love her.
A Graveside Service will be at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Conway, on Thursday August 27, 2020 at 10:00AM.
Fellowship following the service at her daughter's home.

Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
