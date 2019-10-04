|
Brenda Sue Bryant left this Earth Tuesday, October 1, 2019 to join her parents and brother in heaven for a reunion like none on Earth. She was born January 12, 1948 in Conway, Arkansas to the late Johnnie Roy Bryant and Zora Mable (Dunn) Bryant. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gene Bryant.
She loved the Lord, her family, her dearest friends and her fur babies immensely. She loved family get togethers and the craziness that came with those gatherings. She cherished every holiday and birthday with her family. She had a career of many years with the Acxiom Corporation where she formed many lasting friendships that she still held dear to her heart. She was a long time member of Second Baptist Church where she led Lydia Sunday School Class steadfastly until she became too ill to carry on. She loved this close knit group of ladies as if they were her sisters. Between her childhood friends, her Acxiom coworkers and her church she had support and love beyond measure. We all especially loved her passion and sassiness. The family is so grateful and appreciative of all of your love and support.
She is survived and will be so missed by her Daughter, Stefanie Schrekenhofer-Dace (Harold), son, Arthur Lee Worman Jr. (Jessica), six grandchildren, Tawney Leigh Heer (Lance), Dylan Louis Schrekenhofer (Abby), Dawson George Schrekenhofer, Dane Arthur Schrekenhofer, Windsor Grace Worman and Arthur (Tripp) Lee Worman III, two great grandchildren, George Christopher Heer and Stella June Heer, brother, Bobby Dale Bryant, two sister in laws, Betty Bryant and Kathy Bryant-Brooks, many nieces and nephews that she cherished deeply.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00PM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with Dr. Freddie Pike officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at Noon at the Funeral Home with Entombment following at Crestlawn Mausoleums.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Dylan Schrekenhofer, Dawson Schrekenhofer, Dane Schrekenhofer, Lance Heer, nephew, Joshua Bryant and great nephew, Haydien Weaver.
Special Thank you to Melissa Hight and her staff at the Hight House; and Michelle Blackburn for their special love and care. She loved and appreciated each of you and we are so thankful to you.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019