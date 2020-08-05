1/1
Brenday Joyce McFarlin
1964 - 2020
Brenda Joyce McFarlin, 55, of Conway, AR departed this lifeon Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born November 21, 1964 in Conway, AR toLesterine (Medlock) McFarlin and the late Charles Willis McFarlin, Sr.
She is preceded in death by her father Charles WillisMcFarlin, Sr.; a brother Charles Willis McFarlin, Jr., and great nephew JasperJackson III.

Brenda is survived by her mother Lesterine McFarlin ofConway, AR; siblings Vera Brown of Kansas City, MO; Lloyd Edward (Renee)Medlock of Morrilton, AR; Vanessa McFarlin of Conway, AR; Hattie (Ezell) Walkerof Kansas City, MO; Richard McFarlin of Conway, AR; Tina Stubbs, BrianMcFarlin, Mary McFarlin, Pamela McFarlin, and Marcellis (Anethea) McFarlin, allof Conway, AR; sister-in-law Jackie McFarlin and a host of nieces, nephews, greatnieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Walk Thru Visitation will be held 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm,Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home
910 Walnut Street
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-1124
